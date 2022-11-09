Voters make their voices heard after General Election

CRAWFORD COUNTY- With the unofficial results of the General Election released by the Crawford County Board of Elections, there was a 53.16% voter turnout in the county. Voters made their voices heard when it came to wind turbines, state, and local issues.

In the unofficial results, it showed 74.54% voted yes and 25.46% voted no for Issue 4. Regarding this issue, if voters wanted to have the wind farm development banned, their vote would be yes. If voters were in support of the wind farms, their vote would be no.

The City of Galion had two liquor options that were on the ballot and both of them passed.

In the Village of Crestline, there was an additional tax on the ballot for safety services. The additional tax failed with 59.36% voting against and 40.64% voting for it.

State issues that were on the ballot also passed. Issue 1 stated, “Amends the Ohio Constitution to require courts setting bail to consider public safety.” The issue passed with 84.93% voting for it and 15.07% voting against.

Issue 2 was the other state issue and it stated, “Amends the Ohio Constitution to state that only U.S. citizens are entitled to vote in state or local elections.” The issue passed with 86.68% voting yes and 13.32% voting no.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will remain in office after defeating his challenger, Nan Whaley. In the Ohio Senate race, JD Vance was victorious over Tim Ryan.

For a complete list of the unofficial winners of the General Election, visit www.crawfordcountyohioboe.gov.

