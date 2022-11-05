Council discusses bridges and roads

GALION- Galion City Council members gathered for their regular meeting on Oct. 25 inside the Municipal Building.

No local residents addressed the council on a Tuesday evening, but during the meeting, several ordinances were discussed, amended, and carried to vote.

These included unappropriated funds, assistance to crime victims, funding of sewer and drainage-related matters, and the municipal bridge inspection program.

In terms of the bridges, Ohio Department of Transportation is offering to inspect and give reports on the half-dozen bridges around Galion; city leaders then will decide whether to act on those recommendations.

As for sewers, storm waters and drainage, this involves the public works commission and mainly affects the southeast side of town. Council President pro tempore Mike Richart thanked Mayor Tom O’Leary and fellow council members for “tackling it systematically.”

“Hopefully, eventually, it will be completed, and a lot of the issues out that way will be fixed,” Richart said.

The mayor announced that the Brandt Road turn lane project on the city’s north side recently received an estimate of approximately $465,000, sitting within the amount the council authorized.

He said funds already are appropriated and a goal to get this endeavor in the market around Thanksgiving or early December.

Members were happy to see the issue back on the table, and the motion carried 7-0.

The mayor also said the State Route 598 construction project is “moving along as expected” with a goal to be barrier free soon with final markings coming next year.

Director of Law Thomas Palmer announced that, as of mid-October, Galion is now sole owner of the historic Central Hotel.

“So every time you go by, just think it’s your tax dollars at work,” Palmer explained. “It’s been quite a road to getting there, with a lot of work by a lot of people.”

Finally, the Galion Service Department began leaf collection in late October, allowing city residents to rake leaves into the tree lawn in front of their homes for pick up. Crews will continue trying to reach each neighborhood every week to 10 days depending on manpower.

Residents are asked to not park vehicles directly in front of leaf piles; avoid putting leaves in the road or over storm drains; and to not include branches, wood chips or other yard waste materials.

Yard waste can also be taken to the Taylor Road Composting Facility Nov. 18-19, which is open from 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.