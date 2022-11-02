Galion celebrates Halloween

GALION- Everyone throughout Galion got into the Halloween spirit this year! Both children and pets showed off their festive costumes.

Lane Klein, Mia Szabo, Knox Szabo. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/11/web1_20221021_183100.jpg Lane Klein, Mia Szabo, Knox Szabo. Bently (cop). https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/11/web1_IMG_20221023_082640618_MF_PORTRAIT.jpg Bently (cop). Elyssa (witch) https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/11/web1_IMG_20221027_180952936.jpg Elyssa (witch) Layla and Zena. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5674.jpg Layla and Zena. Amaya Bostic is a flower princess. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/11/web1_PXL_20221028_122503133.jpg Amaya Bostic is a flower princess. Ellie Bostic is a Volcano. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/11/web1_PXL_20221029_014639477.jpg Ellie Bostic is a Volcano. Izabella Radcliff as Smurfette. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/11/web1_20221030_154438.jpg Izabella Radcliff as Smurfette. Elliotte Leong https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/11/web1_C76FA3A3-65DA-4FB2-B2E1-EEB1FFAA3972.jpeg Elliotte Leong Zara Leong https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/11/web1_9F7D25A4-D6CE-4E74-89C4-1F3D66478416.jpeg Zara Leong Gunner Leisure as Russell from the movie ‘UP’. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_image3.jpg Gunner Leisure as Russell from the movie ‘UP’. Ariah Ingersoll and Chason Ewers https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_Snapchat-731948905.jpg Ariah Ingersoll and Chason Ewers Axstyn (Giraffe), Axel (Black Panther), Z’Lyric (Kid Danger) and Lynnix (Cow) https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/11/web1_20221030_140318.jpg Axstyn (Giraffe), Axel (Black Panther), Z’Lyric (Kid Danger) and Lynnix (Cow) Colby Kent https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/11/web1_20221030_140255.jpg Colby Kent Harper Ivy https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_image0-1-.jpg Harper Ivy Payton Prince as Chrissy from Stranger Things. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0953.jpg Payton Prince as Chrissy from Stranger Things. Kaylee Prince as a Cowgirl. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0954.jpg Kaylee Prince as a Cowgirl. Shaelynn Mason https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/11/web1_IMG_1282.jpg Shaelynn Mason Left to right: Carter, Carson, Connor, Cameron. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5742.jpg Left to right: Carter, Carson, Connor, Cameron. Brayden, Carter, McKenna, Tasia, Lilianna, and Aeson. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5743.jpg Brayden, Carter, McKenna, Tasia, Lilianna, and Aeson.