Galion celebrates Halloween


Lane Klein, Mia Szabo, Knox Szabo.

Bently (cop).


Elyssa (witch)


Layla and Zena.


Amaya Bostic is a flower princess.


Ellie Bostic is a Volcano.


Izabella Radcliff as Smurfette.


Elliotte Leong


Zara Leong


Gunner Leisure as Russell from the movie ‘UP’.


Ariah Ingersoll and Chason Ewers


Axstyn (Giraffe), Axel (Black Panther), Z’Lyric (Kid Danger) and Lynnix (Cow)


Colby Kent


Harper Ivy


Payton Prince as Chrissy from Stranger Things.


Kaylee Prince as a Cowgirl.


Shaelynn Mason


Left to right: Carter, Carson, Connor, Cameron.


Brayden, Carter, McKenna, Tasia, Lilianna, and Aeson.


GALION- Everyone throughout Galion got into the Halloween spirit this year! Both children and pets showed off their festive costumes.

Lane Klein, Mia Szabo, Knox Szabo.
