Galion celebrates Halloween

GALION- Everyone throughout Galion got into the Halloween spirit this year! Both children and pets showed off their festive costumes.
Lane Klein, Mia Szabo, Knox Szabo.
Bently (cop).
Elyssa (witch)
Layla and Zena.
Amaya Bostic is a flower princess.
Ellie Bostic is a Volcano.
Izabella Radcliff as Smurfette.
Elliotte Leong
Zara Leong
Gunner Leisure as Russell from the movie ‘UP’.
Ariah Ingersoll and Chason Ewers
Axstyn (Giraffe), Axel (Black Panther), Z’Lyric (Kid Danger) and Lynnix (Cow)
Colby Kent
Harper Ivy
Payton Prince as Chrissy from Stranger Things.
Kaylee Prince as a Cowgirl.
Shaelynn Mason
Left to right: Carter, Carson, Connor, Cameron.
Brayden, Carter, McKenna, Tasia, Lilianna, and Aeson.