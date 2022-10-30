Millennial Services establishes first training center in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS – Indiana-based Millennial Services announced that is locating its first physical training facility at 1305 E. Mansfield St. in Bucyrus. The company plans on hiring 50 new area employees within the next three years to support anticipated new corporate contracts. Millennial’s existing 300 employees work remotely, as will all workers to be hired.

“We are excited about our past growth, the bright future that lays ahead, and our new location in Bucyrus,” said Founder and President Logan Rush.

“Our industry is undergoing a transformation from low-cost call center to a high-tech, high-touch customer service business providing the flexible remote work environment so much of today’s workforce desires.”

In 2009, Millennial Services was founded in Lafayette, Indiana and has grown to more than 300 remote workers in Indiana and the surrounding region, serving Fortune 500 companies as well as new start-ups. Services offered include traditional in- and outbound call center support, as well as a variety of additional quality assurance and back-office services.

“We appreciate Millennial Services choosing Bucyrus as the location to expand their business and train their workforce,” said Bucyrus Mayor Jeff Reser. “We stand ready to assist them in any way we can.”

Back-office support business to hire up to 50