Galion Schools seek volunteers for special food pantry event on Nov. 9th

GALION – The Galion City Schools, in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, is looking for community volunteers to help distribute food to families in need during the upcoming Thanksgiving-themed Mobile Food Pantry on Wednesday, November 9th. The total time commitment will be approximately 3-4 hours from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Interested individuals are asked to fill out the Second Harvest Registration Form – https://cerv.is/0293rGAL110922 – to register for this volunteer opportunity.

Students 14-18 years of age are welcome, with community service hours offered for graduation requirements. Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry feeds over 500 families in our community, many of them with students who attend Galion City Schools.

For more information regarding this volunteer opportunity, please Kirstie Naumoff at 419-468-3676 ext. 14407 or email [email protected]