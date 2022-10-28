Protect the blood supply by donating this fall

The American Red Cross urges blood donors of all types and those who have never given before to book a time to give blood or platelets now and help keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the holidays.

People of all blood types are needed, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood – blood products that are critical to keeping hospitals ready to help patients depending on transfusions in the weeks ahead.

Book now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). As a thank-you for taking the time to give this fall, all who come to give Nov.1-22 will receive a $10 e-gift card by email to a merchant of choice. Details are available at rcblood.org/perks.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 1-15:

Crawford County

Bucyrus

Nov.1: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Amvets Post 27 – Bucyrus, 235 E Galen St

Crestline

Nov.5: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Crestline Church of the Nazarene, 500 East Main Street

Galion

Nov.8: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Galion Alliance Church, 430 Portland Way N

Nov.9: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Galion Community Hospital, 269 Portland Way South

Richland County

Lucas

Nov. 3: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lucas High School, 5 First Avenue

Mansfield

Nov. 2: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., OSU Mansfield – NC State – Eisenhower Center, 1760 University Drive

Nov. 2: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Richland Mall RSMO, 2209 Richland Mall

Nov. 9: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Richland Mall RSMO, 2209 Richland Mall

Nov. 10: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Mosaic at Park Avenue Baptist Church, 296 Park Ave West

Nov. 15: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Berean Baptist, 2145 Middle Bellville Road

Shelby

Nov. 2: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Shelby YMCA, 111 W. Smiley Rd.

Nov. 5: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Shelby Police Department, 31 Mack Ave

$10 e-gift card for those that come to give blood or platelets through Nov. 22