‘Shred It’ Day with E-Waste Collection Provided in Galion

GALION- The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce and Galion Safety Council are collaborating to host a ‘Shred It’ Day, with electronics recycling also provided. This FREE community event will be held on Friday, October 28th, from 11 am to 2 pm, in the parking lot behind the chamber office in Galion, off North Union St between Harding Way West and West Church St.

Community members are invited to bring up to ten electronic items (such as keyboards, monitors, old TVs, cell phones, etc.) and up to five boxes (“bankers’ boxes”) of unwanted paperwork to be destroyed safely and securely, free of charge.

Identity theft and fraud are a legitimate concern for individuals and businesses; shredding old health records, bank statements, cancelled checks, financial records, and other sensitive documents can help protect you from criminals. And proper disposal of electronics waste is an environmentally responsible way to de-clutter your home!

MARCA will be onsite at ‘Shred It’ Day to receive the boxes, which will be taken back to their facility for secure shredding. CTR Holdings of Crestline will administer the electronics recycling.

In observation of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, monetary donations will also be accepted during the event, for presentation to the Galion Pink Ladies, who provide direct financial assistance to cancer patients in our community.

For more information, please contact Miranda Jones at the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce, at 419-468-7737.