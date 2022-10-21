Bucyrus Police Dept. releases details on body discovered

BUCYRUS- On October 20, 2022, officers from the Bucyrus Police Department were dispatched to the 400 block of N. Poplar regarding a body having been found under the bridge. When officers arrived, a construction crew and Bucyrus EMS directed them to the south-most section of rocks beneath the bridge, where they discovered the body of a male with a single gunshot wound.

The family of the victim, Jeffery McClintock (58, Bucyrus), had come to the scene to report him missing as of 10/19/22. Mr. McClintock was identified through photos, and the family began the process of notifying loved ones.

The weapon used in this incident was located near the victim’s body, along with other personal items belonging to Mr. McClintock. Preliminary evidence indicates suicide, but it remains an open investigation by Bucyrus Detectives. Anyone with information regarding the victim’s whereabouts between 10/19-10/20, are asked to contact Detective Keegan at the Bucyrus Police Department (419-562-1006).