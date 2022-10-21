Upcoming Crawford Park Events

Birding: Fall Migration

Saturday, October 22 8am Heckert Nature Preserve, 1601 State Route 19

Autumn is here, and fall migration is nearly over. Join Crawford Park District Land Manager and Naturalist Kyle Bailey for an interactive, family-friendly program suitable for all ages. This program will focus on birding basics such as learning how to identify common Ohio species, when and where to bird, how to bird, what to look for, and much more! Species we are likely to encounter include late warblers, vireos, thrushes, kinglets, and more! Some binoculars will be available on a first come first served basis. Heckert Nature Preserve is located at 1601 State Route 19 west of State Route 602. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District call 419-683-9000, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Stewardship: Woody Invasive Species

Saturday, October 22 11am Sears Woods State Nature Preserve, 1486 Mt. Zion Rd.

Do you enjoy getting your hands dirty while contributing to preserving our native habitats? Then come on out and assist Crawford Park District Land Manager Kyle Bailey with removing unwanted woody species. We will begin with a brief introduction about stewardship and our target species before heading out into the field. Closed-toe shoes are required; long sleeves and pants are suggested. There is a possibility of contact with Poison Ivy. Dress for the weather. Some gloves and loppers will be available. Sears Woods State Nature Preserve is located on Mt. Zion Road, west of Bucyrus. For information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District call 419-683-9000, visit our website at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Owl Prowl

Saturday, October 22 7pm Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Did you know that Ohio is home to eight species of owls, with only four species being full-time residents? The Crawford Park District invites you to come out to learn about these amazing avian predators of the night. We will meet in the Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center to discuss the natural history of owls before heading out onto the property to listen and look for owls. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District call 419-683-9000, visit our website at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Viewing the Night Sky

Saturday, October 22 7pm Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Join members of the Crawford Park Astronomy Club as they share their knowledge and telescope skills with all who are interested in the celestial sights. Some of the targets for fall are:

Saturn – is back in the night sky and is an amazing object to observe due to its distinct ring. Titan is the largest of its 82 moons and might be visible.

Jupiter – will be rising later, with opportunities to see four moons around this giant gas planet.

Milky Way – lots of objects in the central region of our galaxy.

M4 – globular cluster 5,500 light years away, found in Scorpius, and containing more than 100,000 stars.

Lagoon Nebula (M8) – is found in Sagittarius and is a giant cloud of gas and dust creating young stars.

Eagle Nebula (M16) – young open cluster 7000 light years away found in the constellation Serpens.

Omega Nebula (M17) – also known as Swan Nebula, Checkmark Nebula, Lobster Nebula, and the Horseshoe Nebula, is 6000 light years away, and is 15 light years in diameter.

M22 – near the galactic bulge, this elliptical globular cluster can be found 10,000 light years away and has some of the oldest known stars in the sky.

There are a lot of other objects to view. What we see will depend on what the clouds are doing.

Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District call 419-683-9000, visit our website at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Feeding Day

Monday, October 24 5pm Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

The animals that reside in the Crawford Park District’s Lowe Volk Park Nature Center get a variety of food. Some prefer worms or mice while others gobble up leafy greens and vegetables. Stop by to help our naturalist feed some of our animal ambassadors. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District call 419-683-9000, visit our website at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

