Galion History Center offers ‘haunting’ October events

GALION- The Galion History Center is looking forward to a hauntingly fun October on their historic campus! October events will center around the Brownella Cottage complex (132 S. Union St.). Brownella Cottage is known as one of Ohio’s most haunted locations. Brownella Cottage was built in 1887 for Bishop William Montgomery Brown and his wife, Ella. The Cottage is beautifully preserved and features all of the Brown’s original furniture, making it an incredibly rare house museum. Visitors have a slate of fun events to choose from for all ages! Put on your detective hat and solve the murder of the Brownella Cottage caretaker at Murder Mystery CLUE, or join in a Ghost Walk tour and explore the paranormal activity at the home, and don’t miss out on making Brownella Cottage a stop on your Trick-Or-Treat path during Galion community Trick-Or-Treat hours!

Murder Mystery CLUE at Brownella Cottage

Friday, October 14th & 15th @ 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $20:00 per person and must be reserved online at www.galionhistory.com/events.

Bishop and Ella Brown were hosting a dinner party with friends when their Caretaker is found DEAD! The Brown’s and their dinner guests suddenly find themselves suspects in a murder investigation. In this live-action version of the classic CLUE board game players will solve who killed the caretaker, in what room, and with what weapon! Players will tour the Cottage with the lights on to meet the suspects and lights go off while you solve the crime! Flashlights are provided! Ages 10+. The Galion History Center is happy to partner with the 1803 Brewery & Taproom who will be serving murder mystery themed cocktails during CLUE weekend!

Brownella Cottage Homecoming Pictures

Saturday, October 15th from 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Brownella Cottage main floor, glass walkway, and grounds will be open for Homecoming attendees looking for a beautiful picture backdrop before the GHS homecoming dance!

Brownella Cottage Ghost Walk Tours

Friday, October 21st and Monday, October 31st @ 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $20.00 per person and must be reserved online at www.galionhistory.com/events.

Join us for history and haunts! Brownella Cottage Ghost Walks are perfect for those curious about the paranormal activity that happens at Brownella Cottage. A blend of a history tour and ghost stories, guests will be able to carry investigative equipment with them during the tour and try to experience the paranormal activity themselves!

Trick-Or-Treat at Brownella Cottage

Sunday, October 30th from 2:00-4:00 p.m.

Brownella Cottage will be open for Galion’s community Trick-Or-Treat hours on Sunday, October 30th from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Visitors will take a short walk through the main floor of Brownella Cottage that will be decorated for Halloween (nothing scary!) as volunteers pass out candy! It’s a must visit on your trick-or-treat path! As always, this event is non-ticketed and free!

If you have any questions about our October events please call our office at (419) 468-9338 or shoot us an email at [email protected]! Details and ticketing info for each event are also available on our website at www.galionhistory.com/events.

