Use of LSL Inventory Grant a topic at city council

GALION — The City of Galion held its regular council meeting on Sept. 27 where they discussed several topics. A key topic that was discussed was the LSL Inventory Grant.

Legislation would allow the safety director to accept a grant from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency in the amount of up to $50,000

“The Environmental Protection Agency highlighted a plan for the city to identify water lines that are made of lead and galvanized iron. Just stuff that is years and years old,” said Thomas G. Fellner, Council Member-at-Large.

“The first step in the conversation and elimination of all of these is identification and mapping of these areas.”

The city has been in contact with a company that would send home kits to approximately over 2,000 homes in town that would test for iron or lead. The grant from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency could cover this cost, which approximates to be at least $34,000.

A plan would be to start with the neighborhoods that were built in the older eras because they would be more likely to have unwanted materials.

During the legislation, each council member voted to approve the use of the grant.