Apple Butter Festival occurring Oct. 9

FULTON- For an afternoon of family fun, don’t miss the Lutheran Memorial Camp’s 45th Apple Butter Festival October 9, 2022 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. This afternoon of food, fun and games for the entire family will provide “Camperships” (financial assistance) to children who want to participate in the camping experience. Best of all, there is no admission charge!

A highlight of the day will be the “Grand Auction” from Noon to 2pm. Silent bids will be collected in the Auction Tent and winners will be announced shortly after 2pm. Registrations are still being accepted from Crafters for “Artisans’ Alley” – all quality hand-made crafts and gifts for sale.

A vast array of desserts will be available including some sugar-free and gluten-free. As always, there will be tasty foods, an outstanding arts and crafts show, yard games and carnival games with prizes, as well as hayrides through the camp. Entertainment includes live music, free lawn games to play, a petting zoo, craft and cider demonstrations, face painting, pumpkin painting, cupcake decorating, a scarecrow making competition (prizes awarded) and of course, apple butter and cider making!

Donations to the “Grand Auction” may be made at the camp office. Lutheran Memorial Camp is located at 2790 State Route 61, just ½ mile south of Fulton. Information and applications for auction donations, volunteers, and craftspeople are currently available by emailing [email protected] or you may call the office, weekdays from 9am to 4pm: 419-864-8030.