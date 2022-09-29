UPCOMING CRAWFORD PARK EVENTS

Fireside with Johnny Appleseed

Thursday, September 29 7:30pm Unger Park, 1303 Bucyrus-Nevada Rd.

The Crawford Park District invites you to come out to Unger Park and enjoy a peaceful evening around a campfire while listening to John Chapman tell his tale. Better known as Johnny Appleseed, Chapman traveled from Massachusetts to Indiana, spreading “the good news”, all the while making sure early pioneers had a valuable resource: apples. Bring your family and lawn chairs. Unger Park is located just west of Bucyrus on Bucyrus-Nevada Road. For more information on programs offered by the Crawford Park District call 419-683-9000, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Coleman Lanterns: Sunshine of the Night

Saturday, October 1 7pm Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Gas pressure appliances have been around for over 100 years and Coleman continues to produce lanterns today. A Coleman lantern is synonymous with the outdoors, with millions of lanterns produced over the years. Join Crawford Park District Director Josh Dyer and other Coleman collectors to learn about the history of Coleman lanterns, how lanterns work, and more importantly, how to fix them. After the presentation, stay for a glorious light up. Bring your old lantern and let’s see if we can make it the Sunshine of the Night again! Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District call 419-683-9000, visit our website at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Homeschool in Nature: Invertebrates

Thursday, October 6 10am & 2pm Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

While there are more than one million species of invertebrates worldwide, thousands of them can be found in Ohio. This month the Crawford Park District Homeschoolers will explore the park looking for, learning about, and holding some of these animals. Dress for the weather! Please call the Crawford Park District at 419-683-9000 to reserve a spot for your 5-12-year-old. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30.

While there are more than one million species of invertebrates worldwide, thousands of them can be found in Ohio. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/09/web1_home-school-invertebrates.jpg While there are more than one million species of invertebrates worldwide, thousands of them can be found in Ohio.