Firelands FCU supports local Junior Fair Livestock sales with $31,500 donation

BELLEVUE, OH- Each year, Firelands Federal Credit Union (Firelands FCU) attends local Junior Fair Livestock sales to help support the children and young adults in the communities we serve.

This fair season, Firelands FCU donated a total amount of $31,500 towards 43 large livestock projects, including two grand champions and 23 small livestock projects between the Crawford County, Huron County, and Attica Fairs. Following each auction, all animals were donated back to the project owners.

We are proud to share that this donation benefited 66 4-H members who worked tirelessly on their livestock projects throughout the year. Of these 66 4-H members, 25 have membership ties to Firelands FCU.

“We receive several requests every summer from our members and their children to come out and bid on the livestock,” said Brett Montague, Firelands FCU’s President/CEO. “These kids put in so much hard work, and this is a good opportunity to show them that hard work pays off. We are happy to help them reach their goals.”

To learn about more ways Firelands FCU gives back, visit www.firelandsfcu.org.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/09/web1_Firelands-FCU-at-the-Crawford-County-Fair-2022.jpg