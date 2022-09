University of Findlay Welcomes New Students to Campus

FINDLAY,— The University of Findlay recently welcomed new undergraduate and graduate students to campus for fall 2022. New students began their studies at UF on Aug. 15.

Local students include:

Kahlan Ball, of Galion, is pursuing a degree in animal science.

Owen Lawson, of Bucyrus, is pursuing a degree in forensic biology.

Maggie Tuttle, of Galion, is pursuing a degree in graphic design.