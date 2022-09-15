Galion-Crestline Chamber to Hold Final Third Friday of 2022

GALION- The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce that the final Third Friday in Galion of 2022 will be held around the newly renovated Park Square Gazebo. Third Fridays in Galion, or TFIG, began in 2017 and is an opportunity for the Galion community to gather Uptowne and support local Galion merchants.

“Our goal with Third Fridays has always been to give the community a reason to come out and really enjoy the unique businesses we have in Uptowne Galion,” said Chamber Executive Director Miranda Jones. “We are so excited to be able to be back to the north quadrant near the Gazebo and I personally cannot wait to check out the renovations.”

The September TFIG event will take place this Friday, September 16th from 5:00pm until 8:00pm. Retailers in the Uptowne Galion area will stay open late to offer sales and restaurants will offer food and drink specials. Thirty registered vendors will be set up in designated spaces located around the square. The only section of the street that will be blocked off will be the section of North Market at the Square to the alley that runs behind Park National Bank and the Gazebo.

The Gazebo will be used for entertainment for the evening. Local musician Damien Lucio will perform from 6pm to 8pm. Damien is not only a phenomenal singer but also an incredible song writer with numerous originals. He takes the stage with his acoustic guitar and his lead guitarist, Nate Daniel. The Princesses, Rapunzel and Jasmine, will return for a sing-a-long and dance party from 5:30pm to 7:30pm and will be available for pictures with their favorite fans. Entertainment is sponsored by Magnolia Terrace and Covert Manufacturing.

“Due to the Park Square Renovation project, we needed to relocate the previous events. We are so thankful for the city crews and local businesses that helped us successfully move those events,” explained Jones. “BUT – we are thrilled the project is completed and we hope that our future Third Friday events will help showcase the completed renovations.”

Third Friday ROCKS is also back for the final TFIG event of the year. Sponsored by Park National Bank, twenty special painted rocks with the Park National Bank logo on them will be hidden in the Uptowne area. Find a TFIG Rock and turn it into the Park National Bank Tent for a $5 coupon to Three Bean Coffee House.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/09/web1_Damien-Lucio-Performs-at-Third-Friday.jpg