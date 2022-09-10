Galion City Health Dept. upcoming immunization appointments

IMMUNIZATION APPOINTMENTS – September 14, 2022 The Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East, has daytime immunization appointment times Wednesday, September 14. Call to schedule your appointment and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. No VFC eligible child will be denied immunizations due to the inability to pay.

**The Galion Board of Health will meet at 5:00 PM on Tuesday, September 13th at the Health Department office, 113 Harding Way East, Galion.

IMMUNIZATION APPOINTMENTS – September 21, 2022 The Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East, has evening immunization appointment times Wednesday, September 21 (last appointment slot is 5:40 pm). Call to schedule your appointment and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. No VFC eligible child will be denied immunizations due to the inability to pay.

IMMUNIZATION APPOINTMENTS – September 28, 2022 The Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East, has daytime immunization appointment times Wednesday, September 28. Call to schedule your appointment and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. No VFC eligible child will be denied immunizations due to the inability to pay.