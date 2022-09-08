Preparing for fall leagues, Victory Lanes holds yard sale

GALION- On a sunny late summer weekend, Victory Lanes hosted a large parking lot yard sale. The event lasted five hours on Aug. 27 and 28.

One purpose of this and future sales is to raise money to replace the building’s roof, owner Laurie Rinehart told the Inquirer.

“We started advertising a few weeks ago, and we have all sorts of items,” she said. “There is a good variety, and they’re all usable, but we just don’t have the space.”

Included within the items for sale were kids’ toys, games, clothing, kitchen supplies, pictures, antiques, and more.

This event came on the cusp of the fall reopening of the facility for popular bowling leagues, most of which will begin Labor Day week.

Victory Lanes held organizational meetings in late August, and leagues will begin throughout September, occurring several days each week. In particular, the Thursday and Friday evening mixed team leagues start Sept. 8 and 9, while the Saturday morning youth league commences Sept. 10. Most leagues last several months through the spring. Pre-registration is encouraged.

In November, high school leagues return, with divisions for boys and girls, open to all high schools, especially Galion, Northmor and Crestline.

Victory Lanes is located on Galion’s south side at 739 Portland Way.

Pictured here is Victory Lanes owner Laurie Rinehart. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/09/web1_image0-11-.jpeg Pictured here is Victory Lanes owner Laurie Rinehart. Victory Lanes recently held a yard sale in front of their building. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/09/web1_image3-2-.jpeg Victory Lanes recently held a yard sale in front of their building.

Leagues return this week