Five Galion Sites to Participate in Ohio Open Doors

GALION – Discover Galion’s amazing heritage! Five historic sites will take part in the statewide Ohio Open Doors event on Saturday, Sept. 10. Each site will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Galion sites are:

· Hayden-Helfrich Annex Building – 331 East Railroad Street

The Galion History Center will open its annex building which houses large artifact displays focusing on Galion’s industrial heritage.

· Galion Big Four Depot – 127 North Washington Street

Learn about Galion’s railroad heritage! Friends of the Big Four will offer guided building tours of the Depot.

· The Gill House – 342 Harding Way West

Preserving Galion will host tours of the landmark house designed by noted architect Louis Kamper.

· Galion Community Theatre – 137 Harding Way West

Visit the theatre for an inside look at what goes into a stage production and find out about upcoming events.

· Galion Public Library – 123 North Market Street

See an original Carnegie library!

All Ohio Open Doors events are free.

While you visit Galion, be sure to stop and eat at our local restaurants located in the Uptowne District: Bistro 217, China Garden, Three Bean Coffee House, and Whistle Stop Café.

A full listing of events and activities available at www.ohiohistory.org.