Avita Ontario Hospital Earns 5-Star Quality Rating

ONTARIO- Avita Ontario Hospital has earned a 5-star quality rating by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). This is the highest rating and reflects the best performance.

“We reached the CMS 5-star rating for quality of care because of the hard work, diligence, and dedication of our staff. We are so proud of all of them,” explained Kathy Durflinger, Chief Nursing Officer at Avita Health System. “It is a major accomplishment to be one out of 429 hospitals in the country to achieve this recognition.”

The overall star rating is based on how well hospitals perform across five areas of quality, including safety of care, readmission, complications and deaths, patient experience, and timeliness and effectiveness of care. Avita Ontario Hospital was one of only 30 hospitals in the state of Ohio to achieve 5-star distinction.

“A five-star hospital rating from CMS is not easily achieved,” said Sara Rust, Director of Quality Management. “It’s something we have strived for since the opening of Avita Ontario Hospital in 2017.”

CMS assigns over 3,000 hospital ratings annually with an overall rating between 1 and 5 stars. The more stars a hospital earns, the better that hospital performed across the various quality measures, such as treatment for heart attacks and pneumonia. Less than 14% of hospitals in the country attain a 5-star rating.

Here is a photo of Avita employees standing outside Avita Ontario Hospital. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/08/web1_DSCF4630_edited.jpg Here is a photo of Avita employees standing outside Avita Ontario Hospital.