GALION – Traffic within the State Route 598 project area is currently reduced to one lane. It is being maintained by flaggers. Drivers should expect delays or avoid driving through the area. Local traffic may use Brandt Road to North Market Street as a detour route.

The construction zone will resume two lanes of traffic on Thursday afternoon.

During the week of Aug. 29, the work zone will flip to the west side of the road. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained on the east side of the road. Drivers are reminded to reduce their speed and use caution when approaching the project area.