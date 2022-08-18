CRAWFORD COUNTY- August 18, 2022 at 1248hrs Crawford County Sheriff’s deputies investigated a three vehicle injury crash involving a mini van and two motorcycles that occurred on State Route 602 at State Route 96.

Preliminary investigation would indicate that Janet Sutter, of Shelby had been traveling westbound on State Route 96 in a Chrysler Town and Country and had stopped at the State Route 602 stop sign. Sutter then entered State Route 602 into the path of two southbound Harley Davidson motorcycles driven by Thomas Johnson, of Shelby, and Zachery Cole, of Shelby.

Johnson’s motorcycle struck the Chrysler Town and Country and Cole’s crashed attempting to avoid the collision with the van. Both motorcycles went off the roadway and into the westbound ditch. Johnson was transported to Bucyrus Hospital by Lifefirst for treatment. Liberty TWP Fire also responded to the scene.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/08/web1_Sheriff-2.jpg