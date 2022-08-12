Upcoming Crawford Park events

Canoeing

Wed, August 10, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Neff Reservoir, State Route 98, East of Bucyrus

Join the Crawford Park District staff for an evening paddle around Neff Reservoir. After a lesson on canoeing basics and safety, we will send you out on the water! You will need to wear shoes that can get wet. No registration required, but it will be first come, first served basis. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District call 419-683-9000, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Water Carnival

Sat, August 13 11am-2pm Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

The Crawford Park District’s Water Carnival is a great way to appreciate the importance of water in an ecosystem and also to have a great time getting wet during water games! There will be fire trucks, an inflatable ball that floats on the water, a slip and slide, water balloons, and much more! Come ready to get wet and have fun with the entire family! Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Nature Story Time

Tues, Aug. 16 10am Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Join the Crawford Park District’s Miss Chelsea on Tuesday mornings throughout the summer for a story in the park! In addition to the story, we will have animal visitors and other nature activities related to the week’s book. If you would like weekly updates on what we’ll be reading and who will be visiting, check out the Crawford Park District’s Facebook Page. Nature Story Time will be held inside the Nature Center if it is raining. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

