Galion welcomes The Messy Bun

GALION — The Messy Bun Cart was welcomed to the Galion community on Friday morning. The Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of their office on Harding Way West.

Community and chamber members gathered for the food cart to officially become chamber members.

“I had a food truck when I was in Michigan 10 years ago,” said The Messy Bun Cart Owner Connie Kiser. “It was over regulated and not enough people up there.”

Kiser and her family got rid of that truck and during the meantime she worked at some other places, including being a manager at McDonald’s for five years. For her 60th birthday, Kiser got herself a gift.

“I wanted to get back into it and decided now is the time. My 60th birthday present to myself,” she said with a smile.

The Messy Bun Cart is going to operate in the Crawford and Richland County areas.

“I’m trying to stay local. I do Galion, Bucyrus and we’re doing Shelby, too,” Kiser spoke.

When it comes to the menu, The Messy Bun Cart serves different bratwursts, as well as lemonade.

The signage for The Messy Bun promotes their fresh lemonade. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/08/web1_DSC05009.jpg The signage for The Messy Bun promotes their fresh lemonade. Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce is joined by The Messy Bun workers as the ribbon is cut. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/08/web1_IMG-4620.jpg Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce is joined by The Messy Bun workers as the ribbon is cut. Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer

Ribbon cutting ceremony held Friday