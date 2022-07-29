CCSO executes narcotic search warrant

BUCYRUS- On July 29, 2022 the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office along with METRICH executed a narcotic search warrant at 112 W. Mansfield St., Apt. #431. The search warrant came at the conclusion of a month-long investigation into illegal narcotics being used and sold from the property. The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Bucyrus Police Department.

Arrested was Scott L. Ohl, age 55, Scott was the target of the investigation, Deputies seized suspected methamphetamines, a firearm, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Ohl also had an active warrant out of the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Trafficking in methamphetamines.

Ohl is currently incarcerated at the Crawford County Justice Center and reports will be forwarded to the Crawford County Prosecutors Office for consideration of additional charges.

This case is still being investigated by the detectives from the sheriff’s office.

“This is the fourth search warrant the sheriff’s office executed this month. The detectives are doing a great job putting together these investigations. Today’s search removed one more drug dealer from the streets, while reducing the availability of drugs in our community”, said Sheriff Scott Kent. “If you are trafficking drugs in Crawford County, you could be next.”

Sheriff Scott Kent and Lt. Moser encourages citizens to report any suspicious activity to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 419-562-7906 or leave a tip at Metrich at 1-419-52-CRIME or https://www.metrich.com.

Items recovered from the narcotic search warrant. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/07/web1_07-20-22-112-W.-Mansfield-St-2-.jpg Items recovered from the narcotic search warrant. Submitted On July 29, 2022 the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office along with METRICH executed a narcotic search warrant at 112 W. Mansfield St., Apt. #431. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/07/web1_07-20-22-112-W.-Mansfield-St-1-.jpg On July 29, 2022 the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office along with METRICH executed a narcotic search warrant at 112 W. Mansfield St., Apt. #431. Submitted