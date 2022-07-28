Galion BOE talks need for SRO

GALION- The Galion City School District Board of Education held their monthly meeting July 19 at Galion Middle School where the need for a school resource officer (SRO) was discussed.

Various discussions started by Board Vice President Michael Mateer addressing the need for a new SRO.

“I’ve got major concerns over this,” Mateer said. “I think it’s unacceptable to go without that asset. As a board member, I can’t accept the fact that we have no SRO.”

Superintendent Jennifer Allerding explained she’s contacted the city via email and spoken multiple times with Galion Police Chief Marc Rodriguez, who’s been “very supportive”; the position was posted, and Officer Austin Chaplin recently received verbal notice he had been selected. Per Allerding, is “supposed to be our resource officer starting at the beginning of the school year.”

The superintendent explained she was also planning to secure a meeting with the City of Galion this week. She said Mayor Tom O’Leary was very supportive and saw a benefit to the idea as well.

Additionally, Allerding could contract a second SRO through the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department, since she believed it would benefit everyone to have an additional officer on campus.

“There is a lot going on in society and we want to be sure we keep all of our Tigers safe,” the superintendent added.

Allerding, who marks two years on the job next week, will provide an update on these matters at the August school board meeting.