Crawford County Fair wraps up another successful year

BUCYRUS- The 165th annual Crawford County Fair recently concluded, leaving attendees with another summer of fond memories and unique experiences. During the successful 2022 six-day event — themed “Building A New At Our Fair” — rain mostly stayed away and temperatures remained below 90 degrees.
The fair in Bucyrus, which dates back to before the Civil War, offered attendees a smorgasbord of tasty food options, evening concerts, tractor pulls and parades, a demolition derby, and various 4-H run events and assorted contests.
