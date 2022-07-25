Crawford County Fair wraps up another successful year

BUCYRUS- The 165th annual Crawford County Fair recently concluded, leaving attendees with another summer of fond memories and unique experiences. During the successful 2022 six-day event — themed “Building A New At Our Fair” — rain mostly stayed away and temperatures remained below 90 degrees.

The fair in Bucyrus, which dates back to before the Civil War, offered attendees a smorgasbord of tasty food options, evening concerts, tractor pulls and parades, a demolition derby, and various 4-H run events and assorted contests.

Many had fun at the Crawford County Fair last week. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/07/web1_image0-1-.jpeg Many had fun at the Crawford County Fair last week. Kay Booker, also of Bucyrus, with her horse named Bootsy. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/07/web1_image0-2-.jpeg Kay Booker, also of Bucyrus, with her horse named Bootsy. Brooke Schieber of Bucyrus shows off her horse, Pigeon. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/07/web1_image1-1-.jpeg Brooke Schieber of Bucyrus shows off her horse, Pigeon. From left are Bucyrus Model Railroad Club members Richard Snay, Jacob Snay, Jon Cooper and Lowell Cooper. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/07/web1_image1-2-.jpeg From left are Bucyrus Model Railroad Club members Richard Snay, Jacob Snay, Jon Cooper and Lowell Cooper.