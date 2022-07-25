Posted on by

Crawford County Fair wraps up another successful year


By A.J. Kaufman - For the Inquirer

Many had fun at the Crawford County Fair last week.

Kay Booker, also of Bucyrus, with her horse named Bootsy.


Brooke Schieber of Bucyrus shows off her horse, Pigeon.


From left are Bucyrus Model Railroad Club members Richard Snay, Jacob Snay, Jon Cooper and Lowell Cooper.


BUCYRUS- The 165th annual Crawford County Fair recently concluded, leaving attendees with another summer of fond memories and unique experiences. During the successful 2022 six-day event — themed “Building A New At Our Fair” — rain mostly stayed away and temperatures remained below 90 degrees.

The fair in Bucyrus, which dates back to before the Civil War, offered attendees a smorgasbord of tasty food options, evening concerts, tractor pulls and parades, a demolition derby, and various 4-H run events and assorted contests.

