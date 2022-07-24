GCT presents their next musical- that’s right, you guessed it! It’s Seussical

GALION- The Cat in the Hat is back! After all those years stuck on a page…did you ever imagine you’d see him onstage? Meet the Cat in the Hat, JoJo, Horton the Elephant, Gertrude McFuzz, Mayzie LaBird, and all the Whos in this imaginative musical adventure through the unforgettable world of Dr. Seuss.

Seussical follows Horton, who hears Who’s voices on a speck of dust, But the other animals in the Jungle of Nool do not have trust! Horton persists that the Whos exist and believes in them all And he says that a person’s a person, no matter how small.

“Seussical the Musical” is directed by Amy and Rachel Jarvis.They think people in town will find this show to be absolutely marvelous. From Amy Jarvis, “the GCT youth production is absolutely my favorite time of year, because we introduce a whole new group of kids to theatre while they are here!”

“Seussical the Musical” is presented by Park National Bank. How ‘bout you join the theatre folk in giving them a gigantic thank? GCT is also supported by Freightwatch Logistics and The Flick Family.

The amount of gratitude GCT feels towards their support makes them say “yippee”! The Seussical the Musical production dates are as follows, so you all better get ready to roll and rock. July 22, 23, 29, and 30 at 8:00 p.m., and July 31 at 2 p.m. To reserve your seats, here’s what you’ll do, visit www.galiontheatre.org/tickets or call 419-468-2662.

