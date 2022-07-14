GALION POLICE REPORTS

July 5
Paramedics reported to a fallen 84-year-old on South Market Street, and she was taken to the hospital.
A male and female were given warnings for disorderly conduct on First Avenue.
An officer spoke to an unruly juvenile on South Market Street.
A male was cited for disorderly conduct at the Galion YMCA. According to the report, a male grabbed another male and pulled him off of a workout machine.
July 6
An individual reported her mother with dementia took off from the house on Pershing Avenue.
A report of fraud was made after a person reported someone opened a bank account in their name at Citi Bank.
A report was made for a stolen jet ski on Pine Street.
There was a report made for a hit/skip at Dollar Tree.
July 7
A set of keys were were found on Harding Way East.
There was a male arrested after a domestic dispute on Grant Street.
A female reported that her boyfriend punched her. Officers gathered information for the report.
July 8
A male was trespassed from a property on Grand Street.
There was a citation issued after a non-injury accident on Walker Street.
There was a male cited for driving across railroad while arms were down. This incident happened on South Market Street.
July 9
A male was trespassed from Goodwill for disturbing customers.
Avita advised they had a patient who was hit by a car. The incident happened in Bucyrus, and it was a hit/skip.
A suicidal individual was taken to the hospital and admitted. The individual was found at a location on South Boston Street.
July 10
A report was made of a father and son fighting. The father was drinking according to the report, both were given disorderly conduct warnings. This took place on East Payne Avenue.
A female was cited for driving under suspension on East Street.
An individual was cited after an accident near Speedway.
A female was arrested after an incident that included a possible overdose on pills. The arrest was made on North Market Street.
