GALION POLICE REPORTS

July 5

Paramedics reported to a fallen 84-year-old on South Market Street, and she was taken to the hospital.

A male and female were given warnings for disorderly conduct on First Avenue.

An officer spoke to an unruly juvenile on South Market Street.

A male was cited for disorderly conduct at the Galion YMCA. According to the report, a male grabbed another male and pulled him off of a workout machine.

July 6

An individual reported her mother with dementia took off from the house on Pershing Avenue.

A report of fraud was made after a person reported someone opened a bank account in their name at Citi Bank.

A report was made for a stolen jet ski on Pine Street.

There was a report made for a hit/skip at Dollar Tree.

July 7

A set of keys were were found on Harding Way East.

There was a male arrested after a domestic dispute on Grant Street.

A female reported that her boyfriend punched her. Officers gathered information for the report.

July 8

A male was trespassed from a property on Grand Street.

There was a citation issued after a non-injury accident on Walker Street.

There was a male cited for driving across railroad while arms were down. This incident happened on South Market Street.

July 9

A male was trespassed from Goodwill for disturbing customers.

Avita advised they had a patient who was hit by a car. The incident happened in Bucyrus, and it was a hit/skip.

A suicidal individual was taken to the hospital and admitted. The individual was found at a location on South Boston Street.

July 10

A report was made of a father and son fighting. The father was drinking according to the report, both were given disorderly conduct warnings. This took place on East Payne Avenue.

A female was cited for driving under suspension on East Street.

An individual was cited after an accident near Speedway.

A female was arrested after an incident that included a possible overdose on pills. The arrest was made on North Market Street.

Information provided by the Galion Police Department.

