COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Third Friday Kicks Off June 17

The event will kick off this Friday, June 17 from 5 – 8 p.m. See the details on page 1 of the Inquirer or online.

Donate books on June 18

Bring on the Books! is an opportunity presented by the Friends of the Galion Public Library to drop off book donations to the Galion library “garage” on June 18. Visit the library’s Facebook page to learn what books are accepted for donation.

Food Pantry on June 18

The Food Pantry at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 746 Cherry St., Galion will be open Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. Please bring a Photo ID and Proof of Residency.

Board of Education Audit and Meeting June 21

The Galion City School District – Board of Education will hold an Audit Committee Meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Galion City Schools – Middle School Computer Lab. The June Regular Monthly Meeting will be held immediately following the Audit Committee Meeting, at 6:30 p.m. in the Middle School Computer Lab.

Economic Development & Airport committee meets June 21

Galion city council Economic Development and Airport committee will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East.

Board of DD meets June 23

The Crawford County Board of DD will hold their regular board meeting on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the board room at 1630 E. Southern Avenue, Bucyrus.

Music-in-the-Park at Heise Park June 21

Season 14 of the Snyder Funeral Home Richardson Davis Chapel’s Music-in-the-Park brings Bullit, a band with members from Bucyrus and Galion to this event.Bullit offers a variety of classic rock and roll styles spanning from the 50s to present chart toppers. Bullit will perform Tuesday at 7 p.m.

City Finance committee meets June 22

Galion city council committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in council chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East.

Ice Cream Social on June 25

Ice Cream Social: Blooming Grove United Methodist Church is having an ice cream social, County Rd. 20, Saturday from 4-6 p.m. Carry out available. Menu: Chicken & Noodles & sandwiches, Sloppy Joes, Pulled Pork, Baked Beans Salads, Pies, Cakes & Ice Cream.

Concert at Gill House on June 26

Concert on the East Porch at the Gill House on Harding Way West. Bring lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy live music. The first of two events will be June 26 at 6 p.m. Concerts are free with donations warmly accepted.

City Council meets June 28

Galion City Council will conduct its regular meeting at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to [email protected] Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week's edition.

