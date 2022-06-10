GALION POLICE REPORTS

June 7

A person reported that they struck a pole with their car at DK’s Drive-In.

A male advised that his girlfriend had taken some pills. Upon arrival, she was found in the bathroom at a home on Pershing Avenue.

There was a bike reported stolen on South Boston Street.

June 8

There was a lady bitten by a dog on Charles Street. Officers gathered information for a report.

A domestic dispute was reported on Clay Street. Information was gathered to be sent to the prosecutor’s office.

Information was gathered after a report was made of a group of kids was threatening to assault the caller’s son.

June 9

A male was arrested for domestic violence threats on South Jefferson Street.

A mail and a female were arrested on reports of felony warrants on South Street.

Police arrested a male for assault and resisting arrest on Eighth Avenue. The caller reported that there was a gun involved with one of the males who was fighting in the street.

Information provided by the Galion Police Department.

