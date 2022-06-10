Calendar items are maintained by community input. If you would like to post a meeting to the community calendar, please email the information, including where you meet, to [email protected]

City Council meets June 14

Galion City Council will conduct its regular meeting at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Third Friday Kicks Off June 17

Details have not yet been released but it sounds like Third Friday will return to Uptowne Galion this year.

Donate books on June 18

Bring on the Books! is an opportunity presented by the Friends of the Galion Public Library to drop off book donations to the Galion library “garage” on June 18. Visit the library’s Facebook page to learn what books are accepted for donation.

Board of Education Audit and Meeting June 21

The Galion City School District – Board of Education will hold an Audit Committee Meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Galion City Schools – Middle School Computer Lab. The June Regular Monthly Meeting will be held immediately following the Audit Committee Meeting, at 6:30 p.m. in the Middle School Computer Lab.

Economic Development & Airport committee meets June 21

Galion city council Economic Development and Airport committee will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East.

City Finance committee meets June 22

Galion city council committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in council chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East.

City Council meets June 28

Galion City Council will conduct its regular meeting at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

