Rock and roll up your sleeve: Give blood or platelets

Donors have chance to win VIP trip to Graceland and more by coming to give in June

CRAWFORD COUNTY — In honor of the new Baz Luhrmann film, Elvis, all who come to give in the month of June will be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP trip to Graceland for two, including round-trip airfare to Memphis, plus a three-night stay at The Guest House and Elvis Entourage VIP tour, courtesy of Graceland, and more. Additionally, those who come to donate June 1-30 will also receive a $5 e-gift card.

To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities June 1-15:

Galion:

June 9: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Community Christian Church, 6195 State Route 19

June 14: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Galion Alliance Church, 430 Portland Way N

New Washington

June 13: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 110 South Kibler St

