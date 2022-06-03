GALION POLICE REPORTS

May 31
A mother reported her son’s bike was stolen at Cobey Park while he was fishing.
There was a report made of two dogs fighting near Rainbow Motel. The information was forwarded to the dog warden.
June 1
Ohio State Patrol in Morrow County reported a reckless driver was heading toward Galion. Officers were on the lookout, but said vehicle never entered town.
Information was gathered for a hit/skip at Drug Mart. The incident happened Monday.
A report was made of medication missing on North Market Street. The woman’s doctor was able to replace the medicine for her.
A reportedly drunk female was arrested after being seen walking and causing a scene on South Boston Street. The female was arrested on a probation violation
There was a fight reported on Galion Arms Court that started over an inappropriate comment from a 12 year old. The child was talked to by police about the comment.
Information provided by the Galion Police Department