GALION POLICE REPORTS

May 31

A mother reported her son’s bike was stolen at Cobey Park while he was fishing.

There was a report made of two dogs fighting near Rainbow Motel. The information was forwarded to the dog warden.

June 1

Ohio State Patrol in Morrow County reported a reckless driver was heading toward Galion. Officers were on the lookout, but said vehicle never entered town.

Information was gathered for a hit/skip at Drug Mart. The incident happened Monday.

A report was made of medication missing on North Market Street. The woman’s doctor was able to replace the medicine for her.

A reportedly drunk female was arrested after being seen walking and causing a scene on South Boston Street. The female was arrested on a probation violation

There was a fight reported on Galion Arms Court that started over an inappropriate comment from a 12 year old. The child was talked to by police about the comment.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/06/web1_thumbnail_ECEA958C-F2E5-4CC2-89D1-7B4F79031B14.jpg

Information provided by the Galion Police Department

Information provided by the Galion Police Department