Troopers participating in National Secure Your Load Day

MANSFIELD – On June 6, troopers will be participating in National Secure Your Load Day. This day is aimed at encouraging motorists to secure cargo with tie-down straps and/or coverings in an effort to reduce crashes.

Loads that are not properly secured can fall, shift or spill causing a hazard to those traveling behind them. In fact, a 20-pound object traveling at 55 MPH has a force of 1,000 pounds at impact. On average in Ohio, there are two fatal and 94 injury crashes each year involving improper load securement. Troopers issue an average of 501 citations each year.

Before you go out, make sure you follow these steps to secure your load:

· Tie it down with rope, netting or straps;

· Tie large objects directly to your vehicle or trailer;

· Consider covering the entire load with a sturdy tarp or net;

· Don’t overload your vehicle or trailer;

· Always double-check your load to make sure it’s secure; and

· Don’t forget animals should also be properly secured.

“Our goal is to educate drivers on the importance of securing their load before hitting our roadways,” said Lieutenant Jason Murfield, Mansfield Post commander. “The potential dangers of incorrectly securing your load can be devastating.”

In addition, unsecured loads are responsible for up to 40 percent of the litter on the roads each year. Incorrectly securing your load is a minor misdemeanor unless there is serious injury or death, in which case the charge can be escalated.

If you see an unsecured load, contact the Patrol at #677.

