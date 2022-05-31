Coffee and a discussion for “Grandparents Raising Grandchildren”

MARION — Are you a grandparent looking for answers to your resource questions?

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. will host a discussion about grandparents raising grandchildren. The hope is to gain insight into the challenges, barriers, and issues that grandparents may have raising their grandchildren. Feedback may help with setting up initiatives, programs, and services in this area.

Millions of grandparents in the United States are raising their grandchildren. More than 6.1 million children under 18 live in their grandparents’ households. Focusing on physical, mental, and financial health is critical if these individuals are their grandchild’s primary caregivers. *

Individuals are invited to join representatives from the Area Agency on Aging on Friday, June 17, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the Marion Chamber of Commerce, 267 West Center St #200, Marion, OH 43302.

Resource, services, and program information will be on hand. Applications for some programs will be available during the event.

All attendees will leave with a goodie bag containing helpful information. Coffee and refreshments will be served, and a door prize drawing will be held for attendees. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend. RSVP is not required. For more information about this event, please contact Karen Hagerman at (567) 247-6487.

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., located in Ontario, Ohio, provides leadership, collaboration, coordination and services to older adults, people with disabilities, their caregivers & resource networks that support individual choice, independence, and dignity.