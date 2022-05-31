Patrol releases statistics from Memorial Day reporting period

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting 17 deaths on Ohio’s roadways during the 2022 Memorial Day weekend according to provisional statistics. This Memorial Day saw more fatalities than last year, when there were 15 traffic deaths during the weekend. The four-day reporting period began Friday, May 27 and ran through Monday, May 30.

State troopers made 26,150 traffic enforcement contacts; including 490 OVI arrests, 299 drug arrests and 3,992 safety belt citations. In addition, the Patrol made 13,249 non-enforcement contacts including 2,706 motorist assists.

Troopers remind motorists that roadway safety is a shared responsibility. Everyone can contribute to making our roadways safer by following traffic laws, wearing safety belts and driving sober.

You can help contribute to a safer Ohio by calling #677 to report drug activity and dangerous or impaired driving.

