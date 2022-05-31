GALION POLICE REPORTS

May 27

A worker from the meter department was reportedly bit by a dog on Payne Avenue. The worker requested alcohol to clean the wound, a report was made.

An elderly male wondered from his home to his neighbor’s on Smith Street. The male has dementia and was returned home.

There was a domestic dispute reported on Summit. Both people were given criminal warnings for disorderly conduct.

A group of juveniles was given warning for flipping trash cans at Heise Park. Officers advised them they would be taken home to parents if there was another call.

A caller reported his dad was unconscious at Moto Mart. Drugs were in plain sight according to the report.

May 28

Police pulled over a vehicle on Mansfield Street. Marijuana was seized, and a warning for a plate violation was given out.

A female received a citation for driving under suspension on Atwood Street. The vehicle was towed from the location.

A male was cited for speeding on Brandt Road.

May 29

A report was made of people yelling on Railroad Street. The party was gone when officers arrived, caller was advised to call back if they return.

Drug paraphernalia was seized from a vehicle on Portland Way South.

May 30

A caller reported a juvenile was waiving around what looked to be a gun at Heise Park. Upon arrival, the juvenile was no longer in the area.

A caller reported a male was trying to get in her door on South Murray Street. A male denies trying to enter, was trespassed from the area.

A female reported her boyfriend hit her last week on Jefferson Street. There was information gathered for the report.

Police gave out disorderly conduct warnings to a couple after a welfare check was completed on Harding Way East.

A female was cited for driving under suspension on Portland Way North.

A female was arrested after a report of a fight was made on Payne Avenue. The female was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/05/web1_thumbnail_ECEA958C-F2E5-4CC2-89D1-7B4F79031B14-5.jpg

Information provided by the Galion Police Department.

Information provided by the Galion Police Department.