Rock and roll up your sleeve: Give blood or platelets

COLUMBUS — Elvis Presley is known for being the first global rock and roll icon. He was also a blood donor himself! While times have changed, the need for blood has not − donors can leave a lasting legacy themselves by making a lifesaving blood or platelet donation with the American Red Cross.

In honor of the new Baz Luhrmann film, Elvis, all who come to give in the month of June will be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP trip to Graceland for two, including round-trip airfare to Memphis, plus a three-night stay at The Guest House and Elvis Entourage VIP tour, courtesy of Graceland, a custom-wrapped Gibson Epiphone guitar and more. Additionally, those who come to donate June 1-30 will also receive a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.*

It’s critically important the Red Cross maintain a stable blood supply for patients this summer. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Final days of COVID-19 antibody testing

All Red Cross blood, platelet and plasma donations are being tested for COVID-19 antibodies through June 3. Donors can learn if their donation has the antibody levels needed to potentially help COVID-19 patients with a weakened immune system.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities June 1-15:

Bucyrus

June 7: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Amvets Post 27 – Bucyrus, 235 E Galen St

Galion

June 9: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Community Christian Church, 6195 State Route 19

June 14: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Galion Alliance Church, 430 Portland Way N

6/2/2022: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital, 561 W. Central Av

Donors have chance to win VIP trip to Graceland