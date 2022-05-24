Posted on by

Galion High School graduates 2022 class


Sam Wegesin takes his walk across the stage. Wegesin is heading to Otterbein University, where he will wrestle and work toward being a physical therapist.

Class president Ava Smith turns her tassle as the class of 2022 calls it a high school career.


President Ava Smith addresses her classmates, the Galion High School Class of 2022, at commencement on Sunday, May 22, 2022.


Valedictorian Matthew Gimbel takes a walk up to the stage. Gimbel was a standout tennis player for the Tigers this spring.


Recent Tiffin University signee, Zaynah Tate, shouts to a classmate during the commencement.


GALION — The 2022 Galion High School Graduation Ceremony began at 2 p.m. in the high school gymnasium on Sunday, May 22.

