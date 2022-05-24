Galion High School graduates 2022 class

Sam Wegesin takes his walk across the stage. Wegesin is heading to Otterbein University, where he will wrestle and work toward being a physical therapist.
Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest
Class president Ava Smith turns her tassle as the class of 2022 calls it a high school career.
Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest
President Ava Smith addresses her classmates, the Galion High School Class of 2022, at commencement on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest
Valedictorian Matthew Gimbel takes a walk up to the stage. Gimbel was a standout tennis player for the Tigers this spring.
Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest
Recent Tiffin University signee, Zaynah Tate, shouts to a classmate during the commencement.
Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest
GALION — The 2022 Galion High School Graduation Ceremony began at 2 p.m. in the high school gymnasium on Sunday, May 22.
Sam Wegesin takes his walk across the stage. Wegesin is heading to Otterbein University, where he will wrestle and work toward being a physical therapist.
Class president Ava Smith turns her tassle as the class of 2022 calls it a high school career.
President Ava Smith addresses her classmates, the Galion High School Class of 2022, at commencement on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Valedictorian Matthew Gimbel takes a walk up to the stage. Gimbel was a standout tennis player for the Tigers this spring.
Recent Tiffin University signee, Zaynah Tate, shouts to a classmate during the commencement.