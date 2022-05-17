Nominate older adult for Senior Citizens Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS – During Older Americans Month in May, the Ohio Department of Aging is requesting nominations of outstanding older adults to induct into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame. The hall honors current or long-time Ohio residents age 60 and older who have made and continue to make a lasting impact on their communities, their professions, or their vocations.

Visit www.aging.ohio.gov/halloffame to nominate an outstanding older Ohioan in your community. Nominations must be received by Tuesday, May 31, 2022, to be considered for induction during a ceremony to be held in September.

“The theme for Older Americans Month this year is Age Your Way, and the members of the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame embody this,” said Ursel J. McElroy, director of the department. “Their accomplishments remind all of us that a person’s ability to contribute to their community and beyond is timeless.”

Since 1976, 486 outstanding older Ohioans have been inducted into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame. Past inductees have included business and industry leaders, advocates, community planners, educators, scientists, health care professionals, volunteers, artists, entertainers, athletes, and more.

Inductees are selected from public nominations. Nominees are evaluated on the scope and impact of their contributions begun or continued after age 60. Nominees must be native-born Ohioans or have been residents of the state for at least 10 years. Posthumous nominations are accepted, provided the date of death is within the last five years and the nominee was age 60 or older at the time of death.

Learn more, access the nomination form, and view past inductees at www.aging.ohio.gov/halloffame.

About ODA – The Ohio Department of Aging serves and advocates for the needs of Ohioans age 60 and older, as well as their families, caregivers and communities. Programs include home and community based long-term supports and services, as well as initiatives to promote health and wellness throughout the lifespan. Visit www.aging.ohio.gov.

