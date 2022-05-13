20th Annual McDonald’s/Chamber Golf Outing registration open

GALION — The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that on Thursday, June 23, the 20th Annual McDonald’s/Chamber Golf Outing will take place at Valley View Golf Course, 2106 S.R. 598. Registration begins at 9 a.m., with a Shotgun Start scheduled for 10 a.m.

Greens fees are $85 per person or $340 per team. The cost includes four Mulligans per team, a goody bag, entry in the skins game, and lunch and dinner at the Jefferson Township Building, catered by Ralphie’s. This event is sponsored by Lewis Family McDonald’s.

Chamber Executive Director Miranda Jones calls the event one of the Chamber’s largest fund-raisers of the year, with over $37,000 raised in the past two decades for Ronald McDonald House Charities. “It’s [also] a great chance to network and hang out with other people,” Jones points out, “whether it’s at registration in the Big Tent, on the golf course, or at the dinner and awards banquet at the end of the day.”

To register online, visit www.galion-crestlinechamber.org. For more information, please visit the website or call 419-468-7737 or email [email protected]

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/05/web1_Golf.jpg