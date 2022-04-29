Romeo’s Pizza open and serving Galion area

GALION — Romeo’s Pizza opened up shop in Galion during the month of February. During their first week open, the Galion location hit a significant mark.

“During the first week open, we actually set the sales record for all of Romeo’s locations for one week,” said Galion Romeo’s owner Randall Kube.

Kube was previously with the Papa John’s Pizza location in Marion, where he worked for about 13 years. Kube was a district manager with the company, working between Marion, and Mansfield.

Brittany Farris is the store’s general manager. She has worked in a pizza shop for a decade, including Papa John’s Pizza.

The new Romeo’s location in Galion formerly was a Papa John’s Pizza shop. So, it made a ton of sense for Romeo’s to fill that void.

“This is probably the most filled we have seen it (Galion West Shopping Plaza),” said Mayor Tom O’Leary.

O’Leary pointed out that it is a great area for youth as well.

“With the roller skating down there, this is a great area for birthday parties for the kid.” he said.

Tiger’s Den Roller Rink is a couple doors down from Romeo’s. And Buehler’s Fresh Foods is a newer grocery store in the strip, so it has come together nicely over the last few months.

During the Romeo’s ribbon cutting ceremony, fresh pizza was served to those who attended.

Romeo’s item that sticks out for many is the Capone sauce, but the menu also offers a variety of specialty pizzas.

