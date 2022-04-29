Calendar items are maintained by community input. If you would like to post a meeting to the community calendar, please email the information, including where you meet, to [email protected]
Democratic Central Committee meets May 4
The Crawford County Democratic Central Committee will meet at 7 p.m. May 4 at the county engineer’s office, 815 Whetstone St., Bucyrus.
Laws, Ord., Zoning and Permits Committee May 4
Galion council committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers at the Municipal building.
Utilities committee meets May 4
Galion city council Utilities Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday in council chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East.
Mt. Zion Garage Sale May 6 & 7
Mt Zion United Methodist Church, Bucyrus, will hold their annual Garage Sale- all proceeds go to support Missions Projects Friday, May 6, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, May 7 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 1345 South Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus.
Crestline Public Library Ladies Night May 10
The Crestline Public Library is hosting Ladies Night May 10, 6pm. The library will show a classic movie starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey and provide snacks. This movie is rated PG-13.Sign up is required by calling 419-683-3909.
Galion Board of Health meets May 10
The board of health will meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10 at the Health Department office, 113 Harding Way East, Galion.
City Council meets May 10
Galion City Council will conduct its regular meeting at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.
Council Parks Committee meets May 11
Galion council Parks committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday in council chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East.
Streets, Alleys, Trees Committee meets May 12
Galion council Streets, Alleys, Trees, & Bridges committee meets at 7 p.m. in council chambers at the Municipal Building.
Community Clearn up May 14
Are you or your organization looking for a community service project? Join Crawford SWCD at one of our four locations on Saturday, May 14 from 10-11 a.m. to clean up trash in the following locations:Bucyrus: Aumiller Park or the Crawford County Fairgrounds, Galion: Galion Bike Path, New Washington: City Park. Call Crawford SWCD at 419-562-8280 Ext #3 or email Diane at [email protected] to sign up.
Economic Dev. & Airport Comm. meets May 17
City Council Economic Dev. & Airport Committee meets at 7 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East.
Finance Committee meets May 18
City Council Finance Committee meets at 7 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East.
Police, Fire, Health Committee Meets May 19
Galion City Council Police, Fire, Health Committee meets at 7 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East.
City Council meets May 24
Galion City Council will conduct its regular meeting at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.
Memorial Day May 30
Government Offices Closed, Crawford County Council on Aging Closed
