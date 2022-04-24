Gallery: Galion High School Prom 2022

GALION — Galion High School welcomed in their juniors and seniors to prom, on Saturday evening. Prom king and queen honors were given to Kyle Foust and Ava Smith. All photos were taken by Don Tudor.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0047.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0050.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0052.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0054.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0057.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0059.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0061.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0064.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0066.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0069.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0071.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0074.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0076.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0078.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0080.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0082.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0087.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0089.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0093.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0095.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0097.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0099.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0101.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0103.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0107.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0111.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0113.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0115.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0118.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0120.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0122.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0124.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0126.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0128.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0130.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0132.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0136.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0138.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0140.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0142.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0144.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0146.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0149.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0016.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0020.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0022.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0026.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0029.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0034.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0036.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0041.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0044.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-042322j-GHS-prom_0011.jpg