Native Plant Workshop and Sale on May 3

MANSFIELD – As gardening season gets underway, Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) encourages you to choose native plants when planning your garden or landscape. Native plants are more suited to our climate and soil and typically do better in our gardens than non-native species.

They also provide excellent habitats and food for insects, pollinators, and wildlife. Because they have a strong root system, more soil is held in place which slows stormwater runoff and filters pollutants before they enter rivers, lakes, and streams.

Richland SWCD is hosting a free workshop, open to the public, on native plants on May 3 at 3 p.m. at the Richland County Fairgrounds Nature Park at 750 N. Home Rd, Mansfield. This workshop and sale is also open to enthusiasts outside of Richland County but attendees do need to register for the workshop.

For farmers enrolled in the United States Department of Agriculture-Natural Resources Conservation Service (USDA-NRCS) Conservation Reserve Program (CRP), Noah Cable of Pheasants Forever will review species selection, site selection considerations, site preparation, planting methods, and post-planting care.

For all landowners, Gale Martin of Natives in Harmony will share why native plants are important in our landscape, their benefits and how to choose plants.

The Native Plant Sale will take place after the workshop from 4 to 6 p.m. Plant plugs cost $3 each and are subject to availability. Flats of plants may be ordered during the sale for $96. Garden gloves and native seed packets will be available to purchase, also.

To register for the workshop or more information about the Native Plant Sale, please visit https://richlandswcd.net/get-involved/calendar, call 419.747.8685 or e-mail [email protected]

Richland SWCD develops, implements, and assists landowners, government agencies and our partners with a wide range of natural resource conservation services.

Services and assistance of Richland SWCD are available without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, age, national origin, ancestry, disability, or veteran status.

New England Aster https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_New-England-Aster.jpg New England Aster