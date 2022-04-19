GALION POLICE REPORTS

April 13

An alarm drop was reported at Moto Mart, everything was cleared.

A report of death threats were made on Eighth Avenue, everything was handled without charges.

There was a report made of someone riding a dirt bike on Market Street, the area was cleared.

An alarm went off at a Park Ave. home at 12:22. The door was open and officers resecurred the door at the resident’s request.

Two kids were found going down into old Market St. factory. They said they were just exploring.

April 14

A male and female were issued warnings for a domestic dispute on Jefferson Street.

There was a report made for a stolen carton of cigarettes on Columbus Street.

A non-injury accident was reported on State Route 309, a driver was cited for a stop sign violation.

Information was gathered about kids throwing rocks at a house on North Market Street.

A report was made of a male on a loud dirtbike at night, this happened on South Market Street.

April 15

A reckless driver was reported on State Route 309. The man was out of his vehicle when police arrived.

A summons was issued for a female who was reportedly stealing from Discount Drug Mart.

There was a hit/skip accident reported at Dollar General on Portland Way.

A driver was cited for driving under suspension on East Street.

April 16

A person was cited for possession on State Route 61.

Information was gathered for an assault the night prior on Grand Street.

Police received a report of shots fired on Riblet Street, the area was cleared.

April 17

A male was trespassed on Union Street after a fight, told not to return.

A male was cited for driving under suspension on State Route 61.

There was a report made for kids fighting on Crew Avenue.

A person reported a stolen package on East Church Street.

A report was made for a vehicle that was side swiped on Grove Avenue.

A tire was sliced on Grove Avenue, according to a report.

Information provided by the Galion Police Department.

