National Volunteer Week: Red Cross recognizes crucial support of volunteers

OHIO —National Volunteer Week is April 17-23 and the American Red Cross Central & Southern Ohio Region honors the work of its volunteers who give their time to help people in need. Across the country, more than 300,000 Red Cross volunteers serve their communities by responding to thousands of disasters; supporting the collection of blood to help patients receive the critical care they need; aiding members of the military and their families; helping communities prepare for emergencies around the globe and much more.

Here in the Central & Southern Ohio Region, over 1,600 volunteers help our community.

“National Volunteer Week is time to honor all of our volunteers for their constant service and support,” said Stephanie Byrd, Regional Chief Executive Officer, Central & Southern Ohio Region.“They are true heroes who give their time day and night to help their local community.”

Last year, Central & Southern Ohio Region Red Cross volunteers provided food, shelter, comfort and hope to more than 2,000 local families who faced emergency situations. They trained over 64,000 people in lifesaving skills and provided over 6,300 services to military members, veterans and their families.

TOP 3 MOST NEEDED VOLUNTEER POSITIONS

The need for volunteers has never been greater as we experience larger and more intense disasters across the country. Individuals are encouraged to consider becoming a Red Cross volunteer to help families in need. They provide all of the needed training. Visit redcross.org/volunteer todayto learn more

1. Disaster Action Team: While big hurricanes and wildfires get the most news coverage, smaller disasters such as home fires are no less devastating to those affected. That’s why they need volunteers to help comfort and support local families in need by providing food, shelter, clothing or supplies, and connecting families to recovery assistance.

2. Disaster Health Services Team: These volunteers use their professional skills as a licensed healthcare providerto deliver hands on care and education to shelter residents during a large disaster. The free online training can count towards nursing continuing education units. If the need arises, volunteers are asked to commit to multiple local shifts of 4-12 hours each. For those able to travel, a commitment of at least 10-14 consecutive days, working 8-or 12-hour shifts is required. Qualified licenses include RN, LPN, LVN, EMT, Paramedic, MD, DO, PA, NP, APRN. Only RNs have full scope of practice.

3. Shelter Support Team: During large disasters, these volunteers support the day-to-day activities such as welcoming and registering residents, helping with meal service, distributing cots, blankets and hygiene supplies, and providing information and other assistance within a shelter. If the need arises, volunteers are asked to commit to multiple local shifts of 4-12 hours each. For those able to travel, a commitment of at least 14 consecutive days, working 8-or 12-hour shifts is required.

Just as disasters happen every day, the need for blood is constant. The Red Cross is also recruiting for critical volunteers to support their work to ensure hospital patients have access to safe, lifesaving blood. Volunteers can help save countless lives as blood donor ambassadors. These volunteers check blood donors into their appointments, answer questions and give out post donation snacks. Got a bit more time? How about joining the team of volunteers who drive the blood from donors to the patients in hospitals? Transportation specialists support hospital patients by delivering blood from Red Cross facilities to local hospitals.

