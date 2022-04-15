Community Calendar

Use [email protected] to submit your calendar items.

Food Pantry open April 16

St. Paul United Methodist Church’s Monthly Food Pantry, Saturday, April 16, from 9 to 11 a.m. Please bring a photo ID and proof of residency in Crawford County.

Economic Development Committee meeting April 19

The Galion City Council Economic Development and Airport Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Northmor Local Schools BOE meets April 19

The Northmor Local School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19 in the board office at 5247 County Road 29, Galion. For information, go to the district’s website www.knightpride.org.

Galion Schools BOE meets April 19

The Galion City School District Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19 in the Galion Middle School computer lab. For information, go to the district website www.galionschools.org

FCTP forum with county commissioner candidates April 21

From Citizen to Patriot (FCTP) invites everyone to their FREE monthly educational forum at 6:30 p.m. on at Galion Grace Point Life Activity Center, 683 Portland Way North. Doors open at 6 p.m. The evening will feature a LIVE Crawford County Commissioner candidate forum, and primary election general information.

For more info, please contact Carol at 419-468-2944 or Greg at 419-468-4679

City council police, fire, health committee meets April 21

Galion council committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East.

Crawford County Board of DD meets April 21

The Crawford County Board of DD will hold their regular board meeting on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the board room at 1630 E. Southern Avenue, Bucyrus, Ohio.

Park District Commissioners meet April 21

The Crawford Park District Board of Park Commissioners will hold their monthly meeting Thursday, April 21 at 7:30 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center, 2401 State Route 598, Crestline. For more information, please contact the Park District Office at 419-683-9000.

City Council meets April 26

Galion City Council will conduct its regular meeting at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Mt. Zion Garage Sale May 6 & 7

Mt Zion United Methodist Church, Bucyrus, will hold their annual Garage Sale- all proceeds go to support Missions Projects Friday, May 6, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, May 7 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

1345 South Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus

Community Clearn up May 14

Are you or your organization looking for a community service project? Join Crawford SWCD at one of our four locations on Saturday, May 14 from 10-11 a.m. to clean up trash in the following locations:Bucyrus: Aumiller Park or the Crawford County Fairgrounds, Galion: Galion Bike Path, New Washington: City Park. Call Crawford SWCD at 419-562-8280 Ext #3 or email Diane at [email protected] to sign up.