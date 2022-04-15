CRAWFOR PARK DISTRICT PROGRAMS

Recycled Project Display

Saturday, April 23 – Saturday, May 7 Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Miss Lisa Smith's 4th grade class at Colonel Crawford has been providing excellent examples of using everyday items and turning them into usable projects for many years. Come to the Crawford Park District's Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center and see the students' creative ways to turn trash into treasure with their recycled projects. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District call 419-683-9000, visit our website at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Viewing the Night Sky

Saturday, April 23 8:30pm Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Join members of the Crawford Park Astronomy Club as they share their knowledge and telescope skills with all who are interested in the celestial sights. Some of the targets for spring are:

Pleiades (M45) – the brightest star cluster in the sky. It looks like a small dipper, but it is not the Little Dipper.

Little Dipper – an asterism in Ursa Minor. It is very faint, but still visible when you know where to look.

Big Dipper – an asterism in Ursa Major. It is also home to a nice double star.

Orion Nebula (M42) – a region of active star formation 1,500 light-years away. A very nice site to view through a telescope.

Rosette Nebula (NGC 2237) – an impressive cluster of stars and nebula 5,000 light-years away

Beehive Cluster (M44) – it is amazing how many stars are in this object which can be viewed in the constellation Cancer

Globular Cluster (M5) – one of the oldest globular clusters in the Milky Way

There are a lot of other objects to view. What we see will depend on what the clouds are doing.

Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30.

Spring Wildflowers

Sunday, April 24 3pm Sears Woods, 1486 Mt. Zion Rd. , Bucyrus

Early spring brings with it an explosive growth within our woodlands. Spring blooming wildflowers must complete their life cycle before the trees leaf out and cut off the light necessary for photosynthesis. Meet Crawford Park District Naturalist Warren Uxley at the Sears Woods parking lot. Sears Woods State Nature Preserve is located on Mt. Zion Road, west of Bucyrus.

Book Club

Monday, April 25 6pm Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Do you love nature and love to read? With the abundance of books available for nature lovers, sometimes it is hard to choose the next great book to read. Join the Crawford Park District's Book Club and we will figure it out together! Come armed with your favorite book about nature or a nature centered book you want to read and be ready to make your case to the club! Meetings are held at the Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30.

Little Explorers: Birds

Thursday, April 28 5pm Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Little Explorers is an interactive program for children ages 0-5 years. Activities will focus on stimulating the senses for infants while also engaging fine motor skills for toddlers. Join Crawford Park District Naturalist Abby and Baby Vinny for a program exploring birds. Dress for the weather, we will be outside for at least part of the program. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30.